Two T-38 Talons from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, fly in formation with 2 F-16 Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on April 7, 2022. The 4 aircraft joined up together to practice formation flights over southwest Texas before heading back to Laughlin for a presentation to student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 Location: TX, US This work, T-38s Fly with F-16s, by SrA Nicholas Larsen