Three T-38 Talons move down the ramp to the runway at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on April 7, 2022. The 3 planes were flying up to meet 2 F-16 Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base over southwest Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7136927
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-IL807-0038
|Resolution:
|5009x3499
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, T-38s Fly with F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
