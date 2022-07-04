Three T-38 Talons move down the ramp to the runway at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on April 7, 2022. The 3 planes were flying up to meet 2 F-16 Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base over southwest Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7136927 VIRIN: 220407-F-IL807-0038 Resolution: 5009x3499 Size: 4.01 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38s Fly with F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.