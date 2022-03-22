Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve ambassador promotes military education, Minuteman Scholarships [Image 5 of 6]

    Army Reserve ambassador promotes military education, Minuteman Scholarships

    WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy of Delaware speaks with students and parents who had the chance to learn about the benefits of combining higher education with uniformed service during the Army Opportunity Day hosted March 22 at the Valley Forge Military College in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The event featured representatives from colleges and universities such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Temple University, Princeton University, Drexel University, Villanova University, the University of Delaware, West Chester University and the College of New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    This work, Army Reserve ambassador promotes military education, Minuteman Scholarships [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Point
    ROTC
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Valley Forge
    Stephen Murphy
    Minuteman Scholarship

