Army Reserve ambassador promotes military education, Minuteman Scholarships

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy of Delaware speaks with students and parents...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy of Delaware speaks with students and parents who had the chance to learn about the benefits of combining higher education with uniformed service during the Army Opportunity Day hosted March 22 at the Valley Forge Military College in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The event featured representatives from colleges and universities such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Temple University, Princeton University, Drexel University, Villanova University, the University of Delaware, West Chester University and the College of New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

WAYNE, Pa. – Dozens of students and parents had the chance to learn about the benefits of combining higher education with uniformed service during the Army Opportunity Day held March 22 at the Valley Forge Military College here.



The event was hosted by Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy of Delaware and featured representatives from colleges and universities such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Temple University, Princeton University, Drexel University, Villanova University, the University of Delaware, West Chester University and the College of New Jersey.



“If you want to serve, we have an opportunity for you,” said Murphy, who highlighted the benefits of attending a military academy such as West Point, or taking part in a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program at a traditional college or university.



“West Point has an opportunity for international business and boxing,” explained Erica Tejeda, a Dominican Republic native who travelled from New York City to learn about the many educational opportunities available to her.



Tejeda said she wants to carry on her family’s legacy of military service, and while her heart is set on West Point, there may be other opportunities available to allow her to serve her country while obtaining her education, such as the Minuteman Scholarship.



The Army Reserve’s Minuteman Scholarship is a four-year Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty scholarship which covers full tuition and fees or $10,000 room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program. In return, the awardee is guaranteed a commission into the U.S. Army Reserve with an eight-year service obligation.



Scholarship recipients also receive a monthly stipend of $420, and a yearly book allowance of $1,200. In addition, Minuteman recipients participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program, which gives them experience with an Army Reserve unit while earning additional money for their service.



To learn more about Minuteman Scholarships, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/



To locate an Army Reserve Ambassador in your area, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/FindanAmbassador/