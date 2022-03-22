Army Reserve ambassador promotes military education, Minuteman Scholarships

Army service academy and ROTC representatives speak with students and parents who had the chance to learn about the benefits of combining higher education with uniformed service during the Army Opportunity Day hosted March 22 at the Valley Forge Military College in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The event was hosted by Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy of Delaware and featured representatives from colleges and universities such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Temple University, Princeton University, Drexel University, Villanova University, the University of Delaware, West Chester University and the College of New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

