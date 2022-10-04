GRF Inventory

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Hunter Scardami, from Aurora, Colorado, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, manufactures a spotting dolly instrument panel, April 10, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

