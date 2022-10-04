GRF Inventory

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.10.2022

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Hunter Scardami, from Aurora, Colorado, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, manufactures a spotting dolly instrument panel, April 10, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

