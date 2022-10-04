Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mirthala Flores, left, from Santa Rosa, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, records information during a uniform inspection inside Ford’s hangar bay, April 10, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 07:03 Photo ID: 7136545 VIRIN: 220410-N-CO784-1074 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 3.78 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: SANTA ROSA, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dress White Inspection [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.