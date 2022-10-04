Chief Logistics Specialist Octavia Christian, right, from Bainbridge, Georgia, conducts a uniform inspection of Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mirthala Flores, left, from Santa Rosa, Texas, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, in Ford’s hangar bay, April 10, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 07:03 Photo ID: 7136544 VIRIN: 220410-N-CO784-1070 Resolution: 4365x3118 Size: 3 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: BAINBRIDGE, GA, US Hometown: SANTA ROSA, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Dress White Inspection [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.