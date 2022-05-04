Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight inspections before flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. The HC-130J Combat King II is a rapidly deployable aircraft that provides recovery operations, refueling operations and humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7136486
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-WE075-1096
|Resolution:
|5764x3835
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT