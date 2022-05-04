Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 3 of 4]

    HC-130J provides CSARTE support

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight inspections before flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. The HC-130J Combat King II is a rapidly deployable aircraft that provides recovery operations, refueling operations and humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7136486
    VIRIN: 220405-F-WE075-1096
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSAN AIR BASE
    51st Fighter Wing
    HC-130J Combat King II
    CSARTE

