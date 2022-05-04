HC-130J provides CSARTE support

Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight inspections before flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. The HC-130J Combat King II is a rapidly deployable aircraft that provides recovery operations, refueling operations and humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

