Staff Sgt. Kai Artero, 79th Rescue Squadron engines technician, inspects an HC-130J Combat King II propeller during pre-flight inspections at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. The flight was part of a Combat Search and Rescue Training Event that focuses on maximizing integration and practicing personnel recovery operations among a full spectrum of experience levels and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|04.05.2022
|04.11.2022 03:59
|7136484
|220405-F-WE075-1013
|4332x2882
|1.04 MB
|KR
|1
|0
This work, HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
