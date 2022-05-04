HC-130J provides CSARTE support

Staff Sgt. Kai Artero, 79th Rescue Squadron engines technician, inspects an HC-130J Combat King II propeller during pre-flight inspections at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. The flight was part of a Combat Search and Rescue Training Event that focuses on maximizing integration and practicing personnel recovery operations among a full spectrum of experience levels and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

