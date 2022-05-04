HC-130J provides CSARTE support

An HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron takes flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. Multiple search and rescue teams flew into Osan to participate in a Combat Search and Rescue Training Event where they worked simultaneously to accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7136485
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-WE075-1154
|Resolution:
|1841x1225
|Size:
|244.19 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
