    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile [Image 7 of 7]

    FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile

    CHILE

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Airshow goers make their way toward the C-130 cargo aircraft from the Texas and Nevada Air National Guard at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022. FIDAE brought 46 countries together with the intent to promote the development of aerospace, defense and security for the first time in four years, with the pandemic causing a cancellation of the last iteration of the biannual event two years ago. (Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 15:12
    Photo ID: 7135899
    VIRIN: 220410-F-US975-720
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: CL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Chile
    Partnership
    C-130
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

