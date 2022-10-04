Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile [Image 6 of 7]

    FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile

    CHILE

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Chilean Air Force groundcrew members watch as an an F-22 from the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team taxis toward the runway to takeoff and perform its high-flying routine at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022. The F-22 Demonstration Team represents the U.S. Air Force at airshows across the world, and are selected based on skill, military barring, and personal and professional merit. (Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 15:12
    Photo ID: 7135898
    VIRIN: 220410-F-US975-545
    Resolution: 5780x3854
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: CL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22
    Raptor
    Chile
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

