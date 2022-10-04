FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile

Chilean Air Force groundcrew members watch as an an F-22 from the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team taxis toward the runway to takeoff and perform its high-flying routine at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022. The F-22 Demonstration Team represents the U.S. Air Force at airshows across the world, and are selected based on skill, military barring, and personal and professional merit. (Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

