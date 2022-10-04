FIDAE 2022 wraps up in Santiago, Chile

A crowd gathers near the performing aircraft staging ramp at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022. FIDAE brought 46 countries together with the intent to promote the development of aerospace, defense and security for the first time in four years, with the pandemic causing a cancellation of the last iteration of the biannual event two years ago. (Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

