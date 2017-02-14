Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shock Trauma Platoon Simulates Transfer and Medical Aid [Image 15 of 18]

    Shock Trauma Platoon Simulates Transfer and Medical Aid

    ICELAND

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220409-N-DK722-1372 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 9, 2022) Medical personnel from Iceland’s Landspitali University Hospital and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Shock Trauma Platoon simulate providing medical aid to a patient during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 9, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 13:43
    This work, Shock Trauma Platoon Simulates Transfer and Medical Aid [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Navy
    Shock Trauma Platoon
    NorthernViking22

