Shock Trauma Platoon Simulates Transfer and Medical Aid

220409-N-DK722-1372 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 9, 2022) Medical personnel from Iceland’s Landspitali University Hospital and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Shock Trauma Platoon simulate providing medical aid to a patient during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 9, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

