Contractor Information Event at the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce

DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI (Mar. 30, 2022) Arturo Alvidrez, acquisition branch head and contracting officer for the Facilities Engineering and Acquistion Division, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) gives a presentation about Department of Defense contracting opportunites at an information event that included the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti and was hosted by Chambre de Commerce de Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

