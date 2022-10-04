Contractor Information Event at the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc | DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI (Mar. 30, 2022) Arturo Alvidrez, acquisition branch head and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc | DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI (Mar. 30, 2022) Arturo Alvidrez, acquisition branch head and contracting officer for the Facilities Engineering and Acquistion Division, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) gives a presentation about Department of Defense contracting opportunites at an information event that included the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti and was hosted by Chambre de Commerce de Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc) see less | View Image Page

By Camp Lemonnier Public Affairs Office



DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Apr. 10, 2022) – The United States Embassy in Djibouti and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) visited the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce, March 30, 2022, to jointly provide a presentation and training for Djiboutian companies to better understand the contracting and submitting systems used by the U.S. government. The United States Embassy and CLDJ requested assistance from the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce to open channels of communication with Djiboutian companies.



“The Camp Lemonnier Public Works Department is eager to work with Djiboutian companies in support of the many needs for supplies and services,” said Lt. Kevin M. Kemen, Financial Manager for CLDJ Public Works. “Our goal for the presentation was to introduce current requirements for companies interested in doing business with the U. S. Government. As with all government contracting, federal regulations govern the process and procedure for companies to qualify, register, and compete for opportunities.”



CLDJ is the second largest employer of Djiboutian nationals with over 1,300 employees.



Approximately 40 business representatives attended the training, which included the use of the SAM.gov website, information about Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), and the steps to follow to submit a bid.



“This event was in response to a request made by the Government of Djibouti at our annual high-level dialogue to find ways to enable Djiboutian businesses to work with Camp Lemonnier,” according to Joe Chamberlain, Political/Economic Chief at U.S. Embassy Djibouti. “This economic engagement is just one aspect of how the strong partnership between the United States and Djibouti is working for the benefit of all Djiboutians.”



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating site supporting joint operations managed by the U.S. Navy and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the African continent. Djibouti has been a partner of the U.S. military since 2002 when the installation on the south side of the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport was formally stood up as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier is now operated by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). Contracts awarded to improve Camp Lemonnier provide for enduring, yet modern facilities to support improved quality of life, mission readiness, and safety of daily operations.



###