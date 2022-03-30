Contractor Information Event at the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Mar. 30, 2022) DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Mar. 30, 2022) Joe Chamberlain, Political/Economic Chief at U.S. Embassy Djibouti, gives a presentation about contracting opportunities at an information event that included the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, Public Works Department, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and was hosted by Chambre de Commerce de Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|03.30.2022
|04.10.2022 08:06
|7135540
|220330-N-AE068-0036
|8154x4776
|1.78 MB
|DJ
|2
|0
