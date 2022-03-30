Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractor Information Event at the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce [Image 2 of 2]

    Contractor Information Event at the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce

    DJIBOUTI

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Mar. 30, 2022) DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Mar. 30, 2022) Joe Chamberlain, Political/Economic Chief at U.S. Embassy Djibouti, gives a presentation about contracting opportunities at an information event that included the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, Public Works Department, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and was hosted by Chambre de Commerce de Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Djibouti
    US Embassy
    Sam.gov
    Djibouti Chamber of Commerce

