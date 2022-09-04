220409-N-VP266-1143 WASHINGTON (April 9, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Seaman Carter Gill, a member of the U.S. Navy ceremonial guard, holds a glass after “charging” a fountain by pouring water from the Seven Seas and Great lakes into it at Navy Memorial in Washington, at the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony, April 9, 2022. The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition to safeguard crews and ships from the danger of the seas. This year’s blessing includes water from the Seven Seas and the Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7135275 VIRIN: 220409-N-VP266-1143 Resolution: 2959x2114 Size: 3.18 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blessing of the Fleet 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.