    Blessing of the Fleet 2022 [Image 10 of 11]

    Blessing of the Fleet 2022

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    220409-N-VP266-1132 WASHINGTON (April 9, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Seaman Carter Gill, a member of the U.S. Navy ceremonial guard, “charges” a fountain by pouring water from the Seven Seas and Great lakes into it at Navy Memorial in Washington, at the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony, April 9, 2022. The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition to safeguard crews and ships from the danger of the seas. This year’s blessing includes water from the Seven Seas and the Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

