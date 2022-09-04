Blessing of the Fleet 2022

220409-N-VP266-1105 WASHINGTON (April 9, 2022) -- Visitor’s attending the 31st Annual Blessing of the Fleets ceremony, bow their heads at the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at Navy Memorial in Washington April 9, 2022 . The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition to safeguard crews and ships from the danger of the seas. This year’s blessing includes water from the Seven Seas and the Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

