U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, pilot for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team gives a tour of the F-22 to the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team before their performances at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2022. Both demonstration teams are part of the U.S. Air Force delegation attending and performing at the event. Three of the four Academy cadets are pursuing becoming fighter pilots after graduation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 13:20 Photo ID: 7134976 VIRIN: 210227-F-US975-491 Resolution: 7612x5074 Size: 2.6 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.