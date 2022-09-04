Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022

The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team pose for a group photo in front of an F-22 at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2022. Both demonstration teams are part of the U.S. Air Force delegation attending and performing daily at the week-long event.

