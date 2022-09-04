Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022

    Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team pose for a group photo in front of an F-22 at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2022. Both demonstration teams are part of the U.S. Air Force delegation attending and performing daily at the week-long event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022, by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot
    F-22
    Wings of Blue
    Chile
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

