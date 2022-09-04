Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson (left), pilot for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, readies a virtual reality headset to give to U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team cadet as part of an F-22 tour prior to both team’s performances at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2022. The headset allows the cadets, most of whom have goals of becoming fighter pilots after graduation, the ability to see a first-hand perspective of what an F-22 fighter pilot sees while flying.

