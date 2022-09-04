Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022

    CHILE

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson (left), pilot for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, readies a virtual reality headset to give to U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team cadet as part of an F-22 tour prior to both team’s performances at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2022. The headset allows the cadets, most of whom have goals of becoming fighter pilots after graduation, the ability to see a first-hand perspective of what an F-22 fighter pilot sees while flying.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Blue cadets get up close look at F-22 Raptor at FIDAE 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

