Flight Operations

Lt. Jess O'Brien, from Statesville, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, signals to launch an aircraft on Ford's flight deck, April 1, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

