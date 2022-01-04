Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machine Shop [Image 10 of 10]

    Machine Shop

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Bowen Kincaid, from Battle Creek, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, fabricates a bolt in the machine shop, April 1, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7134944
    VIRIN: 220401-N-DE539-1050
    Resolution: 4276x2851
    Size: 937.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machine Shop [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

