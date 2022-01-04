An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, launches from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, April 1, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7134935 VIRIN: 220401-N-TL968-1313 Resolution: 3845x2563 Size: 1.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.