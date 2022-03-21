Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to conduct a live-fire training event in Zamość, Poland, March 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of our Polish Allies to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7134778
|VIRIN:
|220321-M-LT196-1001
|Resolution:
|6846x4566
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|ZAMOść, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Paratroopers hone their skills during live-fire training [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT