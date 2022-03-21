Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers hone their skills during live-fire training [Image 3 of 4]

    Paratroopers hone their skills during live-fire training

    ZAMOść, POLAND

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A U.S Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, engages targets during a live-fire training event in Zamość, Poland, March 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of our Polish Allies to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

