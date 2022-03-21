Paratroopers hone their skills during live-fire training

A U.S Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, engages targets during a live-fire training event in Zamość, Poland, March 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of our Polish Allies to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022
Date Posted: 04.09.2022
Location: ZAMOść, PL