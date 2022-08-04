Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tarin Adams, left, from Newberg, Oregon, and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Lucille Duncan, from Westen, West Virginia, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, pull a mooring line on Ford’s fantail, April 8, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 01:54 Photo ID: 7134755 VIRIN: 220408-N-FF561-1610 Resolution: 4211x2807 Size: 984.78 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NEWBERG, OR, US Hometown: WESTON, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and anchoring [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.