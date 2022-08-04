Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tarin Adams, from Newberg, Oregon, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, pulls a mooring line on Ford’s fantail, April 8, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 01:54
|Photo ID:
|7134754
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-FF561-1609
|Resolution:
|3390x2260
|Size:
|826.78 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBERG, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and anchoring [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT