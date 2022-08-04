Sea and anchoring

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tarin Adams, from Newberg, Oregon, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, pulls a mooring line on Ford’s fantail, April 8, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

