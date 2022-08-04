Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    sea and anchor [Image 2 of 5]

    sea and anchor

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), cast off USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN) mooring lines, April 8, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

