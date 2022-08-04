Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), cast off USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN) mooring lines, April 8, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 01:53 Photo ID: 7134753 VIRIN: 220408-N-DE539-1010 Resolution: 4118x2745 Size: 1.15 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, sea and anchor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.