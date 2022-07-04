220407-N-DK042-1003 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 7, 2022) Equipment Operator Constructionman Dylan Lamp, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), operates a motor grader in order to repair a training route to enhance readiness on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 7, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7134614
|VIRIN:
|220407-N-DK042-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
