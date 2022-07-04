Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD [Image 1 of 3]

    ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    220407-N-DK042-1002 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 7, 2022) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Noel Gilley, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), directs Equipment Operator Constructionman Dylan Lamp, also attached to ACB 1, while operating a motor grader in order to repair a training route to enhance readiness on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 7, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7134612
    VIRIN: 220407-N-DK042-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD
    ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD
    ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    Joint Team
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT