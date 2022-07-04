220407-N-DK042-1001 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 7, 2022) A Sailor attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) drives a road compactor in order to repair a training route to enhance readiness on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 7, 2022. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7134613 VIRIN: 220407-N-DK042-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.41 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB 1 conducts road work on MCRD [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.