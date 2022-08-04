Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class [Image 3 of 3]

    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Taylor Pitts, Police Services NCOIC, attempts to break out of a grab from SrA Danielle Hickey, 377 SFS Unit Training Manager during a women's self defense class at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 18:03
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 SFS
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

