Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class [Image 1 of 3]

    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Greg Jackson, Security Forces Honorary Commander and MMA trainer, demonstrates a technique to the class at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 8, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 18:03
    Photo ID: 7134522
    VIRIN: 220408-F-PM546-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces hosts women's self defense class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class
    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class
    Security Forces hosts women's self defense class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 SFS
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT