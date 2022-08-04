Greg Jackson, Security Forces Honorary Commander and MMA trainer, demonstrates a technique to the class at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7134522
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-PM546-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces hosts women's self defense class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
