Fred Jasler, 377 SFS Training Dep, instructs Ehry Gordon, SFS member spouse, as she practices her strike at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7134523
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-PM546-1023
|Resolution:
|4426x2945
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces hosts women's self defense class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
