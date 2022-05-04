MPS helps develop careers

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jan Beatrice Fabay, 23rd Force Support Squadron career development assignments technician, poses in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, April 5, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The assignments section has to carefully vet all assignments and provide correct information to affected Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
