MPS helps develop careers

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vivian Capacete, 23rd Force Support Squadron career development technician, reads through electronic forms, April 5, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The career development flight help manage Airmen’s careers so they can focus on their job more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

