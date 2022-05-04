MPS helps develop careers

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vivian Capacete, left, and Airman 1st Class Jan Beatrice Fabay, right, 23rd Force Support Squadron career development technicians, train on procedures and forms, April 5, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Every few years, Airmen within the Military Personnel Section rotate technical positions after they have mastered one section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

