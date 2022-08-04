German Chief of Defence Visits JFCNF

NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2022) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, left, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), speaks to German Army Gen. Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defence, at JFCNF Headquarters, April 8. JFC Norfolk’s mission is to secure the strategic lines of communication between North America and Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

