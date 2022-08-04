German Chief of Defence Visits JFCNF

NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2022) – German Army Gen. Eberhard Zorn, left, Chief of Defence, speaks to Royal Danish Navy Cdre. Soeren Larsen, deputy chief of staff, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), during a staff roundtable at JFCNF Headquarters, April 8. JFC Norfolk’s mission is to secure the strategic lines of communication between North America and Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

