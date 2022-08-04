Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Chief of Defence Visits JFCNF

    German Chief of Defence Visits JFCNF

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    NATO - Allied Joint Forces Command Norfolk

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2022) – German Army Gen. Eberhard Zorn, left, Chief of Defence, speaks to Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), during a staff roundtable at JFCNF Headquarters, April 8. JFC Norfolk’s mission is to secure the strategic lines of communication between North America and Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    JFCNF
    Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer
    German CHOD

