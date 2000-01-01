Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timberline CYS facility reopens [Image 2 of 2]

    Timberline CYS facility reopens

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Jennifer Smith, director, Ivy Child Development Center, listens to a question from a Family member during the reopening of the renovated Timberline Child Youth Services facility April 1, 2022. The facility will house the Parent Central Office, Youth Sports and Fitness, Family Child Care and School Support Services. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:06
    imcom
    family
    ribbon cutting
    u.s. army
    hqamc
    Timberline child youth services

