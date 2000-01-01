FORT CARSON, Colo. — Jennifer Smith, director, Ivy Child Development Center, listens to a question from a Family member during the reopening of the renovated Timberline Child Youth Services facility April 1, 2022. The facility will house the Parent Central Office, Youth Sports and Fitness, Family Child Care and School Support Services. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7133640
|VIRIN:
|220401-A-ON894-011
|Resolution:
|3570x2134
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Timberline CYS facility reopens [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Timberline CYS facility reopens
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT