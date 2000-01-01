Timberline CYS facility reopens

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Jennifer Smith, director, Ivy Child Development Center, listens to a question from a Family member during the reopening of the renovated Timberline Child Youth Services facility April 1, 2022. The facility will house the Parent Central Office, Youth Sports and Fitness, Family Child Care and School Support Services. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

