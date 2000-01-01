FORT CARSON, Colo. — Child Youth Services staff members talk with Command Sgt. Marcus W. Brister II, command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Carson, about the services provided at the Timberline Child Youth Services facility April 1, 2022, during the reopening of the renovated facility. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7133639
|VIRIN:
|220401-A-ON894-010
|Resolution:
|3456x4080
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Timberline CYS facility reopens [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Timberline CYS facility reopens
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT