Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB [Image 31 of 34]

    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    360th Recruiting Group

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Grant, an MQ-9 Reaper pilot with the 50th Attack Squadron, poses in front of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s virtual reality experience, “Own the Skies”, at the Shaw Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7133448
    VIRIN: 220403-F-BH566-1028
    Resolution: 3382x2965
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Thunder over the Midlands
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Falcon
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT