U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Grant, an MQ-9 Reaper pilot with the 50th Attack Squadron, poses in front of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s virtual reality experience, “Own the Skies”, at the Shaw Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7133448
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-BH566-1028
|Resolution:
|3382x2965
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT