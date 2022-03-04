U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Grant, an MQ-9 Reaper pilot with the 50th Attack Squadron, poses in front of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s virtual reality experience, “Own the Skies”, at the Shaw Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:42 Photo ID: 7133448 VIRIN: 220403-F-BH566-1028 Resolution: 3382x2965 Size: 1.9 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.