Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration during the Shaw Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 3, 2022. The expo featured 12 aerial acts and 10 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays, which attracted more than 55,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

