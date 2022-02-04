Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB [Image 24 of 34]

    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    360th Recruiting Group

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration during the Shaw Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 3, 2022. The expo featured 12 aerial acts and 10 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays, which attracted more than 55,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7133437
    VIRIN: 220402-F-BH566-1025
    Resolution: 4877x2842
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Thunder over the Midlands
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo at Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB
    Air and Space Expo Shaw AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Falcon
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT