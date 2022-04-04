U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, signs a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. The 52nd Fighter Wing strives to uphold the Department of Defense theme for SAAPM 2022 of “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
This work, 52nd FW observes SAAPM [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
