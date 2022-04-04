Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW observes SAAPM [Image 3 of 3]

    52nd FW observes SAAPM

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, signs a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. The 52nd Fighter Wing strives to uphold the Department of Defense theme for SAAPM 2022 of “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    prevention
    DoD
    52 FW
    SAPR
    SAAPM

