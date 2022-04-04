52nd FW observes SAAPM

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, signs a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. The 52nd Fighter Wing strives to uphold the Department of Defense theme for SAAPM 2022 of “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

